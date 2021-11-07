Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee Stand Down helps veterans in need

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Turning Points, a social services organization, opened the Manatee County Fairgrounds to homeless veterans.

A yearly event, the Manatee Stand Down aims to help those who have fell onto hard times after serving our country. The event provided clothes, hygiene products, social services, and more to homeless or nearly-homeless veterans.

“They end up being homeless, they end up needing more supportive services, so that’s what we’re doing here today, to make sure they can connect with supportive services in one place,” said Kathleen Cramer, Executive Director of Turning Point.

The event even helped veterans resolve any pending legal issues, allowing them to replace their ID at the fairgrounds as well.

“We will have tens of thousands of dollars in fees and fines waived for veterans, and they go right over to the flow bus to get their new identification, because that’s often taken when they have those fines and costs.”

This was the 23rd annual Stand Down in Manatee. The event was from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

