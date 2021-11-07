Advertise With Us
A chilly night for the Suncoast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for quite a chilly night across the Suncoast. Most of the region will wake up to temperatures in the 50′s. Expect coastal temperatures to be in the mid 50′s by sunrise with the interior dropping into the lower 50′s.

As we head into Sunday, those early morning chilly temperatures will start to warm up as we are looking at a sunny but breezy conditions. Temperatures by the afternoon will be cool but comfortable with highs near the lower 70′s.

The week look to stay quite comfortable most days will stay in the 70′s with dry and mostly sunny weather. We may get closer to hitting the 80′s as e get toward the mid to latter part of the week.

Rain chances hold off till late week with an isolated chance as we head into Friday and Saturday morning.

