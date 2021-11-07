Another cool night across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Get ready for another chilly night across the Suncoast as temperatures are on their way down to the mid to even lower 50′s. Overnight, we can expect clear skies which will allow the temperatures to steadily fall. Inland areas may get a chilly as 50°F by early Monday. For the Monday morning commute you will want a jacket.

The new week kicks off with weather similar to this weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny conditions through mid week with slowly climbing temperatures. By midweek, we will return to the lower 80′s.

By late week we increase the rain chance. Thursday the chance looks quite low around 20%. Meanwhile better rain chances will end out the week. Friday we will see scattered showers and a couple of storms, chances around 40%. Those shower will be higher in the evening and overnight. Saturday morning the scattered showers will hang around but become less numerous through the day.

