4 children and 2 adults injured in overnight apartment fire

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County firefighters were called to an early morning apartment fire that damaged at least 16 units. 4 children and 2 adults had to be taken to area hospitals with injuries.

It broke out early this morning at the Aaron Lakes Apartments off Cortez Road in Bradenton. Crews arrived on scene to see flames coming from the roof and windows of the apartments.

No word on what started the fire. The Red Cross is helping the families that were displaced by the fire.

