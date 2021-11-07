Advertise With Us
4 children and 2 adults injured in overnight apartment fire

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At least 16 units were damaged during an early morning apartment fire. According to the Cedar Hammock Fire Station, four children and two adults had to be taken to area hospitals with injuries.

It started late Saturday night at Aaron Lakes Apartments off Cortez Road in Bradenton. Crews could see fire coming from the roof and windows when they arrived on scene.

The American Red Cross is currently helping those families displaced.

