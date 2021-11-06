Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
A windy chill on the Suncoast!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gusty north winds and temperatures more than ten degrees below average, means people way up north can make fun of our weather today. We’ll spend most of the day in the 60s and be lucky to take it all the way to 70° today. And the north winds at 15 to 30 mph, with higher gusts, will make it feel even cooler.

Highs Today
Highs Today(Station)

A few isolated showers are possible, especially this morning. Rain reports from Friday include 4.10″ in Tampa, 4.01″ in Parrish, 2.24″ in Bradenton and 2.79″ in South Sarasota. This is not a great beach day because of the wind, but at least Red Tide is much improved. The latest report shows no red tide along the Suncoast, but concentrations remain high to the north, all the way to parts of the Panhandle,

Rain
Rain(Station)

Hurricane Season still has 3 1/2 weeks to go, but nobody told the tropics. Chances for new storm development is very low, and Tropical Storm Wanda in the north Atlantic will push northeast and weaken over the next few days.

trop outlook
trop outlook(Station)

