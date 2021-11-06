Sarasota Medieval Fair returns this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Huzzah!

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back.

The colorful month-long event took a year off during the pandemic, but now fantasy fans are getting another chance to lace up their vests and boots.

Opening weekend has been a hit so far.

Plenty of folks are coming out with swords and armor in tow.

This year’s theme is the Battle of Falkirk, the famous battle between the Scottish and English.

It’s exciting for a lot of these guests to be here again.

The fair was called off in 2020 because of the pandemic, so it’s been a long wait.

One of the organizers said it’s not just the shows and the vendors that keep people coming back year after year.

People love it because this place gives them a chance to let loose.

“It’s really freeing,” Rod McKinnis, the artistic director of Sarasota Medieval Fair said. “I mean, that’s part of why I got into it and most of our cast. You get to be somebody else. It’s something different, definitely.”

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is open each weekend throughout November and tickets cost little more than $20.

This year’s fair is being hosted on the 47 acres of land in Myakka City organizers have purchased to make a permanent home for these events.

Now that the fair has a permanent location, organizers may start hosting multiple fairs per year.

