Powerful storms cause flooding across parts of Anna Maria Island

Flooding on Anna Maria Island.
Flooding on Anna Maria Island.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a messy Friday on Anna Maria Island. Some people trudging through the floodwater on Holmes Beach, while others taking a chance driving through it.

“Everybody stay safe, don’t come out for sightseeing,” said Carol Whitmore, a Manatee County Commissioner and Holmes Beach resident. “You don’t want to ruin your car, if you get stuck in a gigantic puddle of water and then have to get it fixed.”

Some people who live here say these floodwaters are very typical with storms like this.

“It gets bad on the island, but we were here a few years ago where we weren’t able to leave the island because it was flooding in Bradenton,” said Steve Vasko, a part-time Holmes Beach resident. “So it goes both ways I guess, the rain doesn’t last long.”

Officials on Anna Maria Island say recent mitigation and drainage projects have helped improve the flooding situation. They say when it does flood, the water usually recedes quickly and is gone in a few hours

“The good thing about living on Anna Maria Island, it comes from the Gulf to the Bay and rolls off into the Bay,” said Whitmore.

