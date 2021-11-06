Cool and breezy weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The storm system which brought periods of heavy rain across parts of the SW Florida will slowly move NE out into the Atlantic on Saturday. It will sweep a strong cold front our way which will whip the winds up out of the NW at 20 mph on Saturday. These strong winds will create dangerous rip currents along area beaches through Sunday morning.

A Gale warning (40-73 mph) is in effect from Sarasota waters northward through 11 a.m. Saturday. A small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday morning with winds out of thte NW 20-25 knots and seas building to 6-8 feet with some seas up to 10 feet offshore. There is also a high surf advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday with 3 to 5 foot waves crashing the shoreline.

Saturday expect to see some clouds in and out through the day with only a 20% chance of a passing shower. Cool NW winds will blow at 10-20 mph with some occasional gusts a little higher than that. It will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

You may need a light jacket or sweater if you heading out Saturday night. We will see clearing skies, breezy conditions and it will be cool with temperatures falling into low 60s by 8 p.m.

Sunday morning grab a jacket as you head to church or for an early tee time as temperatures will be in the mid 50s inland and upper 50s near the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies and it wont be as windy. The high on Sunday right around 74 degrees.

Warmer work week ahead (wwsb)

Monday looks nice as there will be plenty of sunshine but it will start off cool once again with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday we should start to return to more average temperatures which are 62 for a low and near 80 for a high.

Tough boating conditions are expected through Sunday morning with rough water conditions all day Saturday. Still breezy on Sunday with winds out of the NNW at 15 knots and seas running 2 feet or less.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.