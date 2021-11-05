Advertise With Us
Traffic snarled at US 301 and Fruitville Road

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash in downtown Sarasota caused long delays for commuters Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the Southbound lanes at Washington Ave (US 301) and Fruitville. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the Westbound side of Fruitville Road and the left turn lane was closed on the Eastbound side.

There is no word on any injuries. Crews are working to clear the scene.

