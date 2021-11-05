Traffic snarled at US 301 and Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash in downtown Sarasota caused long delays for commuters Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the Southbound lanes at Washington Ave (US 301) and Fruitville. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the Westbound side of Fruitville Road and the left turn lane was closed on the Eastbound side.

There is no word on any injuries. Crews are working to clear the scene.

