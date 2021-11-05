Storm system to bring big changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cloudy skies on Thursday turn to stormy skies on Friday as an area of low pressure moves across Florida. Expect to see periods of showers along with a few thunderstorms move through the area beginning Friday morning and continuing through Friday night. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with an occasional rumble of thunder.

1-2 inches possible over a large area (wwsb)

The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours and in through the early afternoon. We may see a little break during the mid afternoon but will still have a pretty good chance for some scattered storms during the evening on Friday. Rainfall totals for the event will be in the 1 to 2 inch range and we could see some isolated areas getting up to 3 inches. The high on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s with winds picking up out of the northeast and then the NW through the late afternoon. Wind speeds will be from 10-20 mph.

Overnight into Saturday morning expect scattered showers into the early morning with mostly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the low 60s. Winds will be increasing out of the N to 15-20 mph and some higher gusts at times. On Saturday there will be some clouds after sunrise and then some clearing later in the day as some drier air begins to move in. Look for partly cloudy skies by mid afternoon. The high is expected to be cooler with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks to be nice with mostly sunny skies with the winds staying out of the north at 10-15 mph keeping things cool. The lows on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will see highs on Sunday in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will stay low and should make it feel pleasant.

Monday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

For boaters be prepared for rough boating conditions through Saturday night. There is a small craft advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Winds on Friday will be increasing through the day to 20 knots and seas will be building to 3-5 feet and rough conditions on the bays and inland waters.

