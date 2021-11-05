Pot operation shut down in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are in the Charlotte County Jail after deputies discovered drug operation being run out of a house in Port Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a house in the 22000 block of Hernando Avenue Nov. 4 and seized more than 22 pounds of cannabis, eight pounds of THC wax, and a large quantity of edibles.

Also in the home, detectives found a bottle of promethazine, numerous firearms, a plethora of paraphernalia including multiple bongs, and more than $19,000 in cash.

The two residents of the home, Devan T. Brandon, 22, and Baylie C. Bagwell, 20, were arrested and charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Deputies found multiple weapons and more than $19,000 in cash at the home. (CCSO)

Devan T. Brandon and Baylie C. Bagwell (CCSO)

