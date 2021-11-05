Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pot operation shut down in Port Charlotte

More than 22 pounds of marijuana was seized.
More than 22 pounds of marijuana was seized.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are in the Charlotte County Jail after deputies discovered drug operation being run out of a house in Port Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a house in the 22000 block of Hernando Avenue Nov. 4 and seized more than 22 pounds of cannabis, eight pounds of THC wax, and a large quantity of edibles.

Also in the home, detectives found a bottle of promethazine, numerous firearms, a plethora of paraphernalia including multiple bongs, and more than $19,000 in cash.

The two residents of the home, Devan T. Brandon, 22, and Baylie C. Bagwell, 20, were arrested and charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Deputies found multiple weapons and more than $19,000 in cash at the home.
Deputies found multiple weapons and more than $19,000 in cash at the home.(CCSO)
Devan T. Brandon and Baylie C. Bagwell
Devan T. Brandon and Baylie C. Bagwell(CCSO)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie lawyer: FBI has all the information it needs
Tyler Johnson
Man arrested after trying to rob store in Sarasota
John Scalzi's Thursday morning forecast
First Alert Weather on Friday
Investigation continues into Bradenton shooting.
Search continues for suspects who shot a man while he was driving in Bradenton, crime scene involved three separate locations
WWSB Generic Stock 12
Sarasota named ‘Best Place to Retire in the United States’

Latest News

This year all recreational traps need permits
2 arrested after allegedly capturing undersized crabs before start of season
Crash snarls traffic at US 301 and Fruitville,
Traffic snarled at US 301 and Fruitville Road
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday November 5
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday November 5
John Scalzi's Friday First Alert weather forecast
First Alert Weather Day; Severe weather possible