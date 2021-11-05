Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Medieval Fair in Myakka gets permits in nick of time

Audition for Sarasota's Medieval Fair!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - All of the paperwork for the Medieval Fair in Myakka has been signed, sealed and delivered, Manatee County officials said Friday.

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes released a statement that a temporary use permit for the fair, scheduled to open Saturday, has been issued.

“Manatee County Building & Development Services has issued a temporary use permit, including the tent permit, for the Medieval Fair in Myakka,” Hopes as quoted as saying.

The new site for the event, on a 47-acre property off State Road 70 in Myakka City, has has been a source of controversy, from complaints from neighbors to a disagreement over whether permits were even necessary.

Earlier this year, a code enforcement officer brought allegations of officials ignoring construction on the property, accusing them of favoritism.

“Manatee County staff has visited the site several times and determined the site is consistent with health and safety standards set forth by the county,” Hopes said. “We want to thank the property owner for working with us and we wish him great success on his event.”

Hopes added the owners of the Myakka property will still have get additional special-use permits for any events in the future.

The fair is open every weekend in November from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

