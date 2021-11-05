Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Gabrielle Petito Foundation store up and running

(Source: FBI)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The store section of the Gabrielle Petito Foundation website is finally up and running and fully stocked with items that will go toward the 22-year-old’s lasting legacy.

Petito was found last dead month after being reported missing following a cross country trip with her fiancé. Her cause of death was ruled homicide by strangulation. The Foundation, created by her parents, will raise money to help aide in searches for missing people.

Items purchased in the store’s shop will benefit that mission in addition to giving everyone something to remember Gabby by.

You can view the foundation ‘s store here.

“No one should have to find their child on their own,” Gabby’s father Joseph Petito said on Twitter. “We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home. We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby.”

