First Alert Weather Day; Severe weather possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers will be ongoing today and possible at almost anytime and almost anywhere. At any given time the rain chance will be 60% to 90% with 100% of the area getting some showers.

Near the coast, we will have to watch for heavier rains including the potential for street and low-lying area flooding. Of particular concern will be storm “training,” where one heavy rain after another passes over the same location like trains on a track.

The Severe Storms Center puts us in a low-risk category for severe weather today. About 2% risk today for isolated weak tornados and 5% risk for damaging gusty winds. Have your First Alert Weather app on your phone with notifications active.

Rains taper off overnight and cool air moves in tomorrow. We will see a period of time Saturday with low-hanging cold air clouds that will produce a shower or patchy drizzle. Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

