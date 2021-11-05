Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day; Severe weather possible

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers will be ongoing today and possible at almost anytime and almost anywhere. At any given time the rain chance will be 60% to 90% with 100% of the area getting some showers.

Near the coast, we will have to watch for heavier rains including the potential for street and low-lying area flooding. Of particular concern will be storm “training,” where one heavy rain after another passes over the same location like trains on a track.

The Severe Storms Center puts us in a low-risk category for severe weather today. About 2% risk today for isolated weak tornados and 5% risk for damaging gusty winds. Have your First Alert Weather app on your phone with notifications active.

Rains taper off overnight and cool air moves in tomorrow. We will see a period of time Saturday with low-hanging cold air clouds that will produce a shower or patchy drizzle. Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie lawyer: FBI has all the information it needs
Tyler Johnson
Man arrested after trying to rob store in Sarasota
John Scalzi's Thursday morning forecast
First Alert Weather on Friday
Investigation continues into Bradenton shooting.
Search continues for suspects who shot a man while he was driving in Bradenton, crime scene involved three separate locations
Car crashes into Port Charlotte business

Latest News

Clouds showers and thunderstorms likely on again and off again for Friday
Storm system to bring big changes
Cooler weather to follow for the weekend
First Alert Weather - 6pm November 4, 2021
John Scalzi's Thursday morning forecast
First Alert Weather on Friday
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm November 4, 2021