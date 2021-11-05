Advertise With Us
Erik Arroyo, Kyle Battie named Mayor and Vice Mayor of Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former District 3 Commissioner Erik Arroyo and District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie were selected by the City Commission to serve as Mayor and Vice Mayor of Sarasota.

The pair were selected during a statutory meeting Friday. Newly installed Mayor Arroyo started a tradition afterwards by giving outgoing mayor Hagen Brody a Key to the City

