Erik Arroyo, Kyle Battie named Mayor and Vice Mayor of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former District 3 Commissioner Erik Arroyo and District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie were selected by the City Commission to serve as Mayor and Vice Mayor of Sarasota.

The pair were selected during a statutory meeting Friday. Newly installed Mayor Arroyo started a tradition afterwards by giving outgoing mayor Hagen Brody a Key to the City

