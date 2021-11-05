Doctor’s Hospital has zero COVID patients for the first time since 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Doctor’s hospital coming full circle Friday.

This was the first hospital in Florida to care for a coronavirus patient and now, for the first time since the pandemic started, the staff does not have a single coronavirus patient.

“I can tell you morale is much better,” Chief Nursing Officer Todd Haner said. “Not having a patient that’s positive in the ICU is a great thing and now none on the floor as well. Everybody’s feeling good.”

The staff is celebrating after the final coronavirus patient left the hospital in good health.

Haner said this is evidence the vaccine rollout is working. Now the focus is on keeping these beds empty for as long as possible.

He encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

