Crist announces support for making Daylight Saving Time permanent

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Representative Charlie Crist announced Friday that he is putting his support behind H.R. 69 the Sunshine Protection Act.

The proposed legislation would make Daylight Saving time permanent.

“Twice a year, most Americans are asked to take part in the outdated ritual of changing their clocks. Floridians know that ‘fall back’ robs them of an hour of daylight after work or school, and they also know it’s a health and safety issue. People feel more blue when they get less sunshine,” said Rep. Crist. “Setting clocks back also leads to more car accidents, higher energy use, and messes up kids’ schedules – something Florida parents know all too well. Enough! Congress should pass the Sunshine Protection Act so this is the last time we ever have to set our clocks back. Let’s bring more sunshine to the Sunshine State!”

Florida will return to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at 2 a.m.

