All Faiths Food Banks to hold food bank this Saturday at Van Wezel

Video: What is next for the Van Wezel?
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to continued need and in order to brighten the holidays for community members who are struggling, starting Saturday Nov. 6, All Faiths Food Bank will distribute thousands of turkeys and side dishes to families and community members who are facing hunger.

Over the course of the holiday season, All Faiths plans to provide 12,500 turkey meals and 3.2 million meals through the end of the year for families who are facing hunger.

The effort kicks off - in partnership with The Bay Sarasota and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - on Saturday, as frozen turkeys and side dishes will be distributed at Van Wezel, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing as long as supplies last.

Over the next several weeks, additional turkey distributions will take place through All Faiths’ partner agencies, including school pantries, youth-serving nonprofits, and mobile pantry sites.

