2 arrested after allegedly capturing undersized crabs days before start of season

This year all recreational traps need permits
This year all recreational traps need permits(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested before crab season opened and two people were caught with 19 stone crab claws, 15 of which were undersized.

FWC officers spotted two snorkelers without a dive flag displayed and noticed they had spearfishing equipment near the pier.

Officers say the men crouched down and began putting items into a dry bag, then headed to load their truck. While talking with the subjects during a fisheries inspection, an FWC officer saw a stone crab claw poking out from the foot area of a dive fin.

Both sets of fins contained concealed stone crab claws in the foot section of the flippers, so both were issued criminal citations for possession of out-of-season and undersized stone crab claws. Stone crab is now open and FWC is sharing what you will need to know before you go.

ABC7 News at 7pm - November 4, 2021