1 arrested, dog recovered after months long search into Petland burglary

A chug puppy was recovered from the robbery.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the robbery of a French bulldog owner in Orlando, investigators quickly developed a lead that led them to a case involving a local pet store.

According to officials, the robbery led to a larger case of dog trafficking, including the recovery of a Chug puppy stolen from Petland in Manatee County last March.

During the multi-jurisdictional investigation, detectives determined that Ronnie Baker was a suspect. In May of this year, an arrest warrant was issued for Baker for burglary to a structure and a search warrant was completed at his residence, however the dogs were not found. Detectives did find clothing similar to clothing worn during the burglary, but Baker refused to provide a statement.

He was in the Orange County Jail at that time on unrelated charges. The investigation involving cases in multiple Florida counties was still active and details of his arrest were not released until now.

Of the six puppies stolen from Petland in Manatee County, only the Chug was recovered.

Today the Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference with the family, recently reunited with their French bulldog “Bugsby.”

