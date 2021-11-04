Advertise With Us
Veterans Day parade set Nov. 11; downtown traffic to be affected

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota. 

The parade starts at the corner of Osprey and Main Street, and concludes at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park,199 Bayfront Dr., at 11 a.m.

Helicopter pilot and Sarasota Military Academy graduate Wes Rienhart is scheduled to speak.

There will be several road closures and vehicle tow-away zones for the parade, in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They include:

  • Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court
  • Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41
  • Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
  • Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street
  • Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
  • First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street
  • Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.  For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

