Veterans Day parade set Nov. 11; downtown traffic to be affected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Sarasota.

The parade starts at the corner of Osprey and Main Street, and concludes at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park,199 Bayfront Dr., at 11 a.m.

Helicopter pilot and Sarasota Military Academy graduate Wes Rienhart is scheduled to speak.

There will be several road closures and vehicle tow-away zones for the parade, in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They include:

Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court

Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41

Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street

Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street

Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

