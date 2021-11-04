Stormy weather moves in late Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are in for some disruptive weather late Thursday through Friday as a storm system develops in the Gulf and moves toward Florida. We will see the stormy weather move in late Thursday and stick around through Friday. Because of this storm we have made Friday a “First Alert Weather day” meaning expect some showers and thunderstorms that may mess up your outdoor activities and will cause some tough driving conditions at times.

For most of the day on Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness late in the day with only a 20% chance for a few showers during the late afternoon. The high on Thursday will be in the low 80s with winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night mostly cloudy skies expected with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms developing overnight with some heavy rain possible in places. The low will drop into the upper 60′s to start the day on Friday.

Rainfall amounts for event will exceed 1 inch for most (wwsb)

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely with some of the storms becoming strong as they move onshore from the Gulf. The low pressure system will be slow moving so expect to see the rain come and go through early Saturday morning. We can expect to see an 1″ of rain for most everyone and some much higher amounts in some isolated areas especially near the coast. Right now it looks like the storms will stay below severe limits however we will still see some gusty winds and some heavy rain at times.

The high on Friday will be in the upper 70s with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts at times.

Friday night we will still see some showers and an isolated thunderstorm as the low pressure system tracks to the NE across north central Florida. Lows on Saturday will drop to 64 degrees.

Saturday we will see some clouds in the morning with a chance for a few scattered showers still lingering during the morning. It will be breezy with winds out of the NNE at 15-20 mph. Look for much cooler weather on Saturday with highs only in the mid 70s. The rain chance on Saturday is at 20%.

Sunday we start off with lows in the mid 50s under mostly fair skies and highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s.

Boating weather for Thursday is calling for winds out of the ENE at 10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

