Search continues for suspects who shot a man while he was driving in Bradenton, crime scene involved three separate locations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a scary and crazy scene in Bradenton at three different locations. It started when a man was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon while driving on 57th Avenue West.

“Basically like an automatic, bam, bam, bam, bam, about 15 or 20 of them,” said Sonia Wolfe, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Wolfe says this became a big concern for her and other neighbors.

“I just heard the gunshots and then the accident and then everybody ran to see what was going on,” said Wolfe. “And then you were looking at all the gun casings in the road and the police shutting down the road for two hours.”

After the victim was shot, he then crashed his car into another vehicle in the parking lot of Isaacs. The victim was later found up the road at Big City Tires. As for the suspects, they torched the SUV they were in a few miles away on 20th Avenue East. That vehicle was reported stolen out of Sarasota. The sheriff’s office says they possibly could’ve escaped in a black Dodge Challenger.

“We have good reason to believe they knew each other and were possibly involved in some type of transaction, there was a dispute between them,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say numerous shots were fired. The victim was struck at least once. His condition has stabilized and he’s expected to be ok. Investigators are still trying to get information from the victim, this as the search for the suspects continues.

“The irony is that this victim was in a similar situation about two years ago, and was shot multiple times before,” said Warren. And that time he didn’t really want to tell us why he was being targeted.”

If you have more information on this shooting, you are asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. They are continuing with their investigation.

