Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Search continues for suspects who shot a man while he was driving in Bradenton, crime scene involved three separate locations

Investigation continues into Bradenton shooting.
Investigation continues into Bradenton shooting.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a scary and crazy scene in Bradenton at three different locations. It started when a man was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon while driving on 57th Avenue West.

“Basically like an automatic, bam, bam, bam, bam, about 15 or 20 of them,” said Sonia Wolfe, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Wolfe says this became a big concern for her and other neighbors.

“I just heard the gunshots and then the accident and then everybody ran to see what was going on,” said Wolfe. “And then you were looking at all the gun casings in the road and the police shutting down the road for two hours.”

After the victim was shot, he then crashed his car into another vehicle in the parking lot of Isaacs. The victim was later found up the road at Big City Tires. As for the suspects, they torched the SUV they were in a few miles away on 20th Avenue East. That vehicle was reported stolen out of Sarasota. The sheriff’s office says they possibly could’ve escaped in a black Dodge Challenger.

“We have good reason to believe they knew each other and were possibly involved in some type of transaction, there was a dispute between them,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say numerous shots were fired. The victim was struck at least once. His condition has stabilized and he’s expected to be ok. Investigators are still trying to get information from the victim, this as the search for the suspects continues.

“The irony is that this victim was in a similar situation about two years ago, and was shot multiple times before,” said Warren. And that time he didn’t really want to tell us why he was being targeted.”

If you have more information on this shooting, you are asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. They are continuing with their investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Bradenton, suspects at large
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Commissioners heard from residents who said they believe the four leg traffic circle will be a...
Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite complaints
Laundrie lawyer: FBI has all the information it needs

Latest News

Cooler weather to follow the storms this weekend
Stormy weather moves in late Thursday
braves
Atlanta Braves World Series champions
fl
Special session less than 2 weeks away
tax
Manatee County school tax