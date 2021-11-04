Advertise With Us
Sarasota police rescue jet skier, pup in New Pass channel

Sarasota Police rescued a swimmer and a dog from the New Pass channel Wednesday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police Department patrol boat was in the right place at the right time Wednesday, when it rescued a swimmer and his dog.

A Twitter post from the police department says the patrol boat was coming into New Pass when they saw someone swimming in the channel, which is unusual.

It seems a person riding a jet ski with his dog had to abandon ship. The marine patrol boat spotted the jet ski jockey swimming in the channel with his dog on his head. Officers were able to round them up, along with the nonfunctioning watercraft and bring them to shore.

