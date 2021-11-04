Sarasota police rescue jet skier, pup in New Pass channel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police Department patrol boat was in the right place at the right time Wednesday, when it rescued a swimmer and his dog.

A Twitter post from the police department says the patrol boat was coming into New Pass when they saw someone swimming in the channel, which is unusual.

It seems a person riding a jet ski with his dog had to abandon ship. The marine patrol boat spotted the jet ski jockey swimming in the channel with his dog on his head. Officers were able to round them up, along with the nonfunctioning watercraft and bring them to shore.

Talk about pawfect timing. Marine PawTrol was coming into New Pass when they saw someone swimming in the channel which is out of the norm. Jet skier & his pup had to abandon ship. Marine PawTrol found the owner swimming w his pup on his head. SPD scooped ‘em up & got all to shore pic.twitter.com/YnX8fp5urK — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.