Sarasota named ‘Best Place to Retire in the United States’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota has done it again; for the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report has named our region as the “Best Place to Retire in the United States.”

City officials said a 2019 estimate shows 27.3% of the population in Sarasota are 65 years old or older. In Sarasota County, that number is 37.3%.

This number one ranking has a lot of people in Sarasota very excited and proud.

“It’s a place that has beautiful beaches, it has the ballet, an orchestra, an opera, and lots of theater,” said Eric Neikrug, who is retired in Sarasota.

U.S. News and World Report bases its rankings on housing affordability, healthcare, and most importantly, overall happiness.

“This is a beautiful place to live, work, play, raise a family, and our seniors and our retirees are a big part of that,” said City of Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody.

From all the shopping and restaurants to the beaches and every place in between. Many people can understand why this is a popular place to retire.

“My favorite parts are the golf and my hobby is photography and any place I could shoot sunsets and stuff like that,” said Norm Schimmel, who is retired in Sarasota with his wife Patty.

Schimmel first came to the city in the 1970s on business. He moved down here for good from New York about 13 years ago. With his role on the Tourist Development Council, he has seen firsthand the love affair people have for Sarasota.

“I’m just like everybody else, you come down here on vacation or whatever reason and you wind up living here,” Schimmel said.

Retirees who spoke with ABC7 also said they love having big attractions here like the Ringling and Mote Aquarium.

“It’s a huge economic boost having people come to your community, infuses our businesses with patrons really just brings the community alive. So, it is a wonderful thing that people want to come and retire here,” said Heather Kasten, president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

Kasten also said although there isn’t an exact number on the financial impact from this ranking, she said it is enormous. SRQ is another place that reaps the benefits from this recognition for Sarasota.

“That’s another piece of that demographic puzzle that we give the airline network planners when we go to talk to them. Everything from population growth to what three baseball teams do in spring training, all the activities here,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ Airport. “Certainly being a retirement community and being attractive to retirees is another thing that helps bring more routes.”

Routes that ultimately lead to the Suncoast.

City officials said this ranking is something to be extremely proud of. They expect even more people to spend their Golden Years in and around the city.

“Those of us who live here know what kind of a special place we have and how great Sarasota is. So, I don’t think any of us are too shocked, we are honored,” said City of Sarasota Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch.

WalletHub has also just ranked Sarasota as the number one place to retire in the state of Florida.

