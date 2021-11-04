Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Plane makes emergency landing on Bruce B. Downs Blvd in Tampa

Plane had an emergency landing in Tampa this morning
Plane had an emergency landing in Tampa this morning(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot is reportedly OK after he made an emergency landing Thursday in his plane on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

FDOT cameras captured footage of the plane parked in the median and traffic seemed to be moving without much congestion. Tampa Police say the pilot of the single-seat Cessna reported having engine trouble before the landing.

The plane, a Cessna 188 primarily used for crop dusting and banner-towing operations, is registered to a financial institution in Delaware.

The FAA is investigating.

