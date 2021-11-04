Plane makes emergency landing on Bruce B. Downs Blvd in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot is reportedly OK after he made an emergency landing Thursday in his plane on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

FDOT cameras captured footage of the plane parked in the median and traffic seemed to be moving without much congestion. Tampa Police say the pilot of the single-seat Cessna reported having engine trouble before the landing.

PLANE ON BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD.

The Tampa Police Department is monitoring traffic on Bruce B Downs Blvd. where a plane with possible engine trouble landed on the roadway. No reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is the lead on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/pQxBZUzJ0O — TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 4, 2021

The plane, a Cessna 188 primarily used for crop dusting and banner-towing operations, is registered to a financial institution in Delaware.

The FAA is investigating.

