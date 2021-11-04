No Shave November benefitting Fight Colorectal Cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The kick off of November means men and women across the country are putting down the razor to celebrate, honor and raise funds for those who have fought against cancer. According to the CDC, “Each year in the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 die from it, making it the second leading cause of death.”

The No Shave November movement has been a traditions ages but it wasn’t until 2009 that the Chicago-based Hill family decided to reinvent the campaign to raise money for charity. Over the years the campaign has raised $10 million dollars for the cause. The money is donated to various organizations. This year that includes 10 different cancer organizations including Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Colorectal Cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths when men and women are combined and is often preventable through screenings.

Michell Baker, the Director of Philanthropy at Fight Colorectal Cancer, explained, " Colorectal cancer is 90% preventable.” This is upsetting for her as she lost her father to colon cancer when he was 57 years old. She has dedicated her life and passion to the organization to ensure that other families are aware of test, aware of the signs, and is fighting for the cause on the policy level.

Campaigns like No Shave November help with the effort of these organizations. “It has been able to amplify our efforts on the policy level. You know, we’re really big on federal policy changes but over the past three years, we’ve really, really dived into local state legislation, again, making sure that there’s no barriers to screening, there’s access to screening for people. So it’s really helped amplify our policy efforts. And also our clinical trials finder,” according to Baker.

Baker emphasized that “if your body feels off go get checked and it is so important to get screened especially if you fall in the age group.” That screening age group continues to lower in age throughout the years. " the screen age range was actually lowered from age 50 to 45,” Baker explained. With the 2020 year of COVID-19, not only did many people forget to get their scheduled screenings but those who entered the age of screen missed the memo. This has led to a lot of work for the Fight Colorectal Cancer organization.

If you would like to learn more about Fight Colorectal Cancer check out their website. Meteorologist Justin Hobbs’ is helping raise money to bring awareness, by donating to the No Shave November campaign at this link.

If you would like to share your cancer story, email justin.hobbs@gray.tv

