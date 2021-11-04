Meals on Wheels ‘Empty Bowls’ event to continue tomorrow

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The season of giving is underway in Manatee County, with the annual “Empty Bowl” Event hosted by the Food Bank of Manatee’s Meals on Wheels Program.

Overcast skies made it the perfect weather for a bowl of soup.

The event was held at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. You come in, spend $30 on a ticket and receive a ceramic bowl. You get to keep the bowl, but before taking it home you can go into a feeding room where 15 local restaurants have a variety of soups for you to try. The money from your ticket will go toward filling up the bowls of other local families. 30,000 meals was the target for the event.

The event has ended for Thursday, but Friday the celebration will pick back up at Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.