Manatee County Property Tax collection underway, pay early to save

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Tax Collector has started its collection of 2021 property taxes. The collection started on November 3, when 186,433 annual Property Tax Bills and Informational Notices were scheduled to be mailed.

The Property Appraiser valued the 2021 tax assessment roll at $59,943,658,518; the total taxes to be collected by the Tax Collector is $855,643,051.51.

The 4% discount period has been extended for annual tax payments that are received or postmarked by December 2.

Save time, avoid mail delays and pay your taxes online at taxcollector.com . For quick and easy online payments, QR codes that take taxpayers directly to their parcel have been added to tax bills. If you do not receive your tax bill by November 20, access taxcollector.com where you can print a duplicate bill, pay current and delinquent taxes, and print receipts.

Informational Notices are sent to taxpayers whose tax bill was requested by their mortgage company or escrow agent. A tax bill will not be mailed and no tax is due if the gross tax is less than $15.

Unpaid 2021 taxes will become delinquent April 1, 2022.

