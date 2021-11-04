Fishing gear stolen from boats in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at least five people seen removing fishing gear from boats near the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Surveillance video shot between 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. Oct. 24, shows the individuals removing high-end fishing equipment from at least three boats docked near the 1100 block of John Ringling Boulevard, police said.

Three different victims called police to report fishing rods and reels stolen from their boats. In total, at least six fishing poles, four spinning reels, and other various fishing equipment were taken, worth approximately $25,000.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Sarasota Police Department Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-263-6028 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

