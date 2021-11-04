Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fishing gear stolen from boats in Sarasota

Surveillance video shot between 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. Oct. 24, shows the individuals...
Surveillance video shot between 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. Oct. 24, shows the individuals removing high-end fishing equipment from at least three boats docked near the 1100 block of John Ringling Boulevard.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at least five people seen removing fishing gear from boats near the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Surveillance video shot between 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. Oct. 24, shows the individuals removing high-end fishing equipment from at least three boats docked near the 1100 block of John Ringling Boulevard, police said.

Three different victims called police to report fishing rods and reels stolen from their boats. In total, at least six fishing poles, four spinning reels, and other various fishing equipment were taken, worth approximately $25,000.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Sarasota Police Department Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-263-6028 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Three different victims called police to report fishing rods and reels stolen from their boats....
Three different victims called police to report fishing rods and reels stolen from their boats. In total, at least six fishing poles, four spinning reels, and other various fishing equipment were taken, worth approximately $25,000.(Sarasota Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie lawyer: FBI has all the information it needs
Tyler Johnson
Man arrested after trying to rob store in Sarasota
Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Bicyclist dies in crash on U.S 41 in Bradenton
Car crashes into Port Charlotte business

Latest News

Plane had an emergency landing in Tampa this morning
Plane makes emergency landing on Bruce B. Downs Blvd in Tampa
Suncoast Holiday Toy and Food Drives
FILE PHOTO - Exterior of Taylor County Schools Administrative Building.
Perry teacher fired for using corporal punishment
Duane R. Lynch
Charlotte inmate stabs another inmate, threatens deputy