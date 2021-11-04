First Alert Weather on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changes will come rapidly but leave slowly over the next 48 hours. Most of today will be cloudy but rain-free. The clouds will help keep down the temperatures today, compared to yesterday. Expect low 80s today.

Rain chances will begin to increase in the late afternoon and early evening with a shower possible at that time. Once darkness falls the rain chances will increase significantly to about 40%. Showers will be around until about midnight with a lull in showers till dawn Friday.

For most of Friday showers are possible, however in the afternoon periods of heavier showers and thunderstorms could bring ponding of water on roads and difficult driving. Rainfall could exceed one inch and occur during afternoon school bus times and evening drive-time. The rain will let up after midnight and light showers will then be possible overnight Friday into Saturday.

On Saturday a breezy northwest wind will blow over Gulf waters and low clouds will linger. Patches of drizzle or light showers will be possible into mid-day. However, the humidity will drop and temperatures fall. That will be the cold front moving past. Clearing will bring a sunny Sunday with a cool afternoon and cold crisp nights.

