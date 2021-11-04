Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie lawyer: FBI has all the information it needs
Tyler Johnson
Man arrested after trying to rob store in Sarasota
Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Bicyclist dies in crash on U.S 41 in Bradenton
Car crashes into Port Charlotte business

Latest News

President Biden announced that he is asking OSHA to create a rule requiring mandated...
DeSantis, Moody say they will sue to stop Biden’s OSHA vaccine-mandate plan
Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
The Biden administration has set a deadline for certain vaccine mandates to take effect.
Feds set employer vaccine mandate deadline
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
DOH-Sarasota says they do not yet have Pfizer vaccine for kids