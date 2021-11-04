Advertise With Us
DOH-Sarasota says they do not yet have Pfizer vaccine for kids

(WFIE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota is currently waiting to receive a shipment of Pfizer vaccines for children five and older.

“Parents may be wondering where they can take their children to get vaccinated. The vaccine is not immediately available at all locations, as it is currently being shipped from Pfizer to providers,” read a statement from DOH-Sarasota.

According to the CDC, distribution has begun across the nation. Retail pharmacies, pediatrician offices, and other providers will be able to order the vaccine in the coming days. No health departments in the West Central Florida region, including Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties, have received the vaccine at this time. As the vaccine becomes available, additional announcements will be made.

