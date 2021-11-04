DeSantis: No state-run vaccination sites, no vaccine mandates for children

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he had no intention of Florida hosting state-run vaccination sites for children.

The governor was at Cecil Field to announced Job Growth Grant Fund awards when he announced that Florida would not issue a mandate requiring students to be vaccinated.

DeSantis stated, “No mandate for COVID for children will be allowed.”

The governor said that vaccines for children should be left up to a parent and that mandates continued to be unlawful.

This week, officials approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between age 5 through 11.

He also said that vaccine supply was going to everyone so there was no need to host a statewide clinic, “The vaccines are going to everybody in the normal medical system the way it is. We basically got it through the whole economy in April, so it’s been available at every drug store since then.”

