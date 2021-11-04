DeSantis, Moody say they will sue to stop Biden’s OSHA vaccine-mandate plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the new COVID-19 vaccination rule from the Biden administration, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody have announced that they will file suit to stop what they both called a “violation of the constitution.”

Thursday, the White House told the nation a new vaccination rule impacting private employers with 100 or more employees will go into effect on January 4th. The rule says employers need to ensure their unvaccinated employees present negative COVID tests weekly. The rule does not require business to pay for the tests.

For businesses that don’t comply, the rule says there’s a potential $14,000 fine for each violation.

In a recent statement, President Joe Biden said, “the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country.”

AG Moody spoke at a press conference in Tampa while DeSantis stayed back in Tallahassee. Moody said that OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. had never been used in such a way before to enforce a law.

“This is unprecedented, breathtaking, and authoritarian,” Moody said.

DeSantis announced that Florida would sue to stop the rule as soon as it was filed, following both Georgia and Alabama.

“I just think people are so sick of constantly being bossed around, restricted, mandated, all these different things,” said DeSantis.

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson released a statement regarding the lawsuit announced by Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody:

“We commend Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody for defending the rights of Florida workers and business owners by bringing an immediate challenge against this unconstitutional overreach by the Biden Administration. Business owners across Florida respect and rely upon the proper role OSHA plays in monitoring workplace safety in high-risk occupations.

“Today, though, it has become even clearer that OSHA is being weaponized by the Biden Administration not to protect workers, but to institute an illegal and unconstitutional nationwide vaccine mandate that robs Americans of the dignity of work. As we have said before, the Florida Legislature looks forward to pursuing separation from OSHA and creating Florida’s own safety and health standards that reflect the views and values of our state. In addition, we offer our full support and commitment to fund the lawsuit announced by Governor DeSantis today.

“The Legislature has always been a voice for employees and business owners across Florida who are busy working and who don’t have the time or the resources to review and implement a 490-page emergency rule or to independently fight back against unconstitutional federal mandates. We will not stand by while the Biden Administration pits hardworking Floridians against their employers.”

