Coast Guard rescues four boaters clinging to light after vessel sinks

US Coast Guard Sector Key West
US Coast Guard Sector Key West(USGC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard’s Key West Sector rescued four people after they became stranded.

Four people were rescued after their vessel struck the American Shoals Light and sank. A good Samaritan spotted the four holding on tight and notified Sector Key West.

Remember, if you are ever in distress or see others in need on the water don’t hesitate to contact the Coast Guard for help immediately.

