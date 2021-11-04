Coast Guard rescues four boaters clinging to light after vessel sinks

KEY WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard’s Key West Sector rescued four people after they became stranded.

Four people were rescued after their vessel struck the American Shoals Light and sank. A good Samaritan spotted the four holding on tight and notified Sector Key West.

Remember, if you are ever in distress or see others in need on the water don’t hesitate to contact the Coast Guard for help immediately.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.