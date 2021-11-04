Charlotte inmate stabs another inmate, threatens deputy

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County Jail inmate stabbed another prisoner and threatened a deputy before being subdued Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say at about 8 p.m., Duane R. Lynch pulled a 14-inch-long sharpened metal object from his waistband and attacked another inmate, stabbing him in the neck and the elbow. The motive for the attack is unknown.

After being stabbed, the victim ran upstairs to the second floor of the inmate pod.

A corrections deputy confronted Lynch, who turned and fled back down the stairs. Lynch was cornered, at which time Lynch took on a combative and threatening stance, still holding the weapon, officials said.

The deputy used pepper spray to subdue Lynch. He was disarmed and apprehended.

The second inmate was transported for treatment; his injuries are not life-threatening.

Lynch faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of contraband within a secured corrections grounds.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.