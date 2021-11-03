Warmer with rising humidity and increasing rain chances by Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today continues our weather trend of warm and sunny days. Humidity will be very manageable today as we stay dry in the afternoon. However, changes are on the way.

Tomorrow we will cloud up a bit and even work in a chance for some showers late in the day Thursday. You will also notice much higher humidity and slightly cooler temperatures as the heating of the day is kept down by clouds. Friday looks wet.

A weak low pressure area will develop in Gulf waters and drift toward the state. Morning drive-time on Friday could have rain showers developing and increasing in coverage by midday Friday. Most stronger storms should be leaving the area by Friday evening and winds shift to the northwest and cooler air begins to move in.

Still, through early Saturday morning, a brief shower or patch of drizzle will be possible until the sun returns by midday.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.