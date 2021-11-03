SARASOTA & MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The unofficial election results in Manatee County and Sarasota County are in.

Below are the unofficial results from Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections:

City of Venice Seat 3 Council Member

Helen Kirchner Moore - 4,682 total votes with 54.81% of the votes

Sandy Sibley - 3,861 total votes with 45.19% of the votes

City of Venice Seat 4 Council Member

Jim Boldt - 4,278 total votes with 50.15% of the votes

Jen Lewis - 3,414 total votes with 40.02% of the votes

Chris Simmons - 838 total votes with 9.82% of the votes

Longboat Key Density Referendum

Yes - 887 total votes with 66.94% of the votes

No - 438 total votes with 33.06% of the votes

Below are the unofficial results from Manatee County’s Supervisor of Elections:

City of Bradenton Beach Mayor

John Chappie - 241 total votes with 69.45% of the votes

David Galuszka - 106 total votes with 30.55% of the votes

City of Holmes Beach Commission

Renee Ferguson - 608 total votes with 20.25% of the votes

John A. Monetti - 473 total votes with 15.76% of the votes

Pat Morton - 629 total votes with 20.95% of the votes

Terry W. Schaefer - 655 total votes with 21.82% of the votes

Carol Soustek - 637 total votes with 21.22% of the votes

School Board Ad Valorem

Yes - 46,900 total votes with 69.23% of the votes

No - 20,849 total votes with 30.77% of the votes

After these unofficial results were announced, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders released the following statement:

“As superintendent of our more than 50,000 students and 6,600 employees, I humbly thank the citizens of Manatee County for their overwhelming support of public education in our community. How blessed and grateful we are to live in a county that values its students, teachers, and schools in such a spectacular way.

I am thrilled that the extension of the 1-mill will continue to keep us competitive with neighboring school districts like Sarasota and Pinellas Counties – both of whom have had the additional mill for almost two decades.

It will do so in the following ways:

By adding 30 minutes of instructional time to each school day.

By increasing pay for teachers and other district staff who work directly with students.

By enhancing and expanding science, technology, engineer, and math (STEM) programs as well as career and technical education and visual and performing arts offerings.

And by supporting local charter schools.

A special thanks to all of the individuals and organizations who actively supported the referendum, especially those individuals who worked tirelessly on behalf of Forward Manatee, led by co-chairs Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton and Ernie Withers.

We look forward to working with our entire community to continue elevating the educational experience for our students and schools.”

Trailer Estates Fire Control District Referendum

Yes - 407 total votes with 93.78% of the votes

No - 27 total votes with 6.22% of the votes

Amendment 1 to City of Bradenton Beach Charter

Yes - 164 total votes with 48.09% of the votes

No - 177 total votes with 51.91% of the votes

City of Holmes Beach Referendum Question

Yes - 851 total votes with 69.64% of the votes

No - 371 total votes with 30.36% of the votes

Town of Longboat Key Density Referendum

Yes - 532 total votes with 62.51% of the votes

No - 319 total votes with 37.49% of the votes

A reminder that these are the unofficial results. For Manatee County, all Election Day and Early Votes have been completely reported, but Vote By Mail has only been partially reported. For Sarasota County, all Election Day and Early Votes have been completely reported. Vote By Mail has only been partially reported.

