Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Saprito Pier back open after storm damage is repaired

A section of heavy wooden panels was lifted out of its landing recess last week during high...
A section of heavy wooden panels was lifted out of its landing recess last week during high wave action in Sarasota Bay.(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tony Saprito Fishing Pier has reopened after being damaged during last Friday’s storm.

The pier, located adjacent to the John Ringling Causeway Bridge, was closed after a section of wooden panels was lifted out of place by high waves in Sarasota Bay.

The panels worked as designed but sustained some minor damage from the impact of the waves and, weighing in at approximately 800 pounds apiece, required crews with special equipment to be lifted back into place.

The pier underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation project that was completed earlier this year and included the installation of a new concrete top deck and retrofitting of concrete pilings, caps and light poles. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant railings also were installed, plus six benches and three shade structures.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Bradenton, suspects at large
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Commissioners heard from residents who said they believe the four leg traffic circle will be a...
Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite complaints
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Ron DeSantis held a campaign-style event Wednesday in West Palm Beach.
DeSantis pushing for more election reforms
Carole Baskin
Carole Baskin suing Netflix over ‘Tiger King 2′
Tyler Johnson
Man arrested after trying to rob store in Sarasota
LAST DAY
Day of the Dead