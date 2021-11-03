Saprito Pier back open after storm damage is repaired

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tony Saprito Fishing Pier has reopened after being damaged during last Friday’s storm.

The pier, located adjacent to the John Ringling Causeway Bridge, was closed after a section of wooden panels was lifted out of place by high waves in Sarasota Bay.

The panels worked as designed but sustained some minor damage from the impact of the waves and, weighing in at approximately 800 pounds apiece, required crews with special equipment to be lifted back into place.

The pier underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation project that was completed earlier this year and included the installation of a new concrete top deck and retrofitting of concrete pilings, caps and light poles. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant railings also were installed, plus six benches and three shade structures.

