Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent immediately confirmed.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona due to COVID-19 protocols. Lazard has since been activated.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career. Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

____

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 a.m. update: Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Bradenton, suspects at large
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Commissioners heard from residents who said they believe the four leg traffic circle will be a...
Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite complaints
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Dramatic body cam video shows police officers rescue a driver from cold, rushing river....
WATCH: Police rescue woman trapped in car sinking in river
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
Roll up your sleeves: Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots
Cleo Smith was taken to a hospital and is back with her family.
Australian girl found alive after disappearing from campsite