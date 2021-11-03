Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man arrested after trying to rob store in Sarasota

Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old Bradenton man is facing charges after he attempted to rob a Sarasota business Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of 17th Street for the report of a robbery. According to an employee, the suspect entered the business demanding money and said he was armed, although no weapon was initially observed.

When the employee said he had no cash, the suspect fled from the scene. Detectives watched surveillance video which showed the suspect leaving in a dark gray sedan.

Patrol deputies eventually located the vehicle driven by Tyler Johnson, 30, who was wearing the same clothing seen in surveillance footage. Johnson was taken into custody, and detectives later found a firearm under the seat of the car.

Johnson is charged with a single count of robbery. He was convicted in 2019 on charges of trafficking in stolen property and false information to a pawn broker. Johnson remains in custody on $15,000 bond while the investigation continues, and additional charges are pending.

