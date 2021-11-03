Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - What is Lakewood Ranch??

Discovering the Suncoast November 3, 2021
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doubters said that no one would want to buy a home in Lakewood Ranch because it’s too far from the beach. Now it’s one of the fastest-growing communities in the country. But what, exactly, is Lakewood Ranch?

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

