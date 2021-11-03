Car crashes into Port Charlotte business

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a business at 2200 Kings Hwy.

The driver mistook the gas pedal for the break, and took out a support post. Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded and quickly made two T-shores from wood to help support the building.

The driver was not injured and the county inspector later determined the building was safe.

