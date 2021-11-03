Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-03
Braves fans on the Suncoast elated with World Series Championship win

South Venice Atlanta Braves super fan poses with autographed ball and a team hat he's had since...
South Venice Atlanta Braves super fan poses with autographed ball and a team hat he's had since the last time the Braves won a World Series.(WWSB)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Atlanta Braves fans from all over are celebrating the World Series win. The franchise’s first world championship in 26 years. It was has been an emotional roller coaster for Braves fans. The ones here locally say they’ve been waiting for this for a long time.

And even as Freddie Freeman squeezed that final out and then held onto the ball like it was gold, Braves fans started to pinch themselves and asking themselves if this is real. They’re still pinching themselves.

There’s a strong Suncoast tie to North Port, the spring training home of the now 2021 World Series Champions, the Atlanta Braves.

“I was a wreck I was a wreck I was sitting in here... I’m not going to lie I was crying. I was crying I’m a huge fan” said long-time Braves fan Michael Juaire.

“Finally hahaha finally they get it!!! Thats the way I reacted,” said Braves fan, Michael Owens.

Ownes was in Atlanta the last time the Braves won the championship in 1995 and remembers the big party thereafter.

“I came downstairs from my eighth floor office. and watched the parade go by... Maddux and Glavine were on the first fire engine,” said Owens.

He says this time around it’s different as fans celebrate a very long awaited win after more than two decades of a winning drought.

“It was a long wait and I know how some teams... or fans feel... when their teams go in a drought, so it was such a big relief and definitely so many goosebumps las tonight,” said Juaire.

He became a fan at five years old. Growing to love the game and team through everything.

He, like many other fans, are excited to see what the Braves players bring to spring training here in North Port in the next few months.

As for the store at the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park, they tell ABC7 they’re unsure when the championship gear will arrive for sale.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

