Bradenton man faces homicide charge in fatal June crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Sarasota in June.

Jordan Schopfer, 30, of Bradenton, already in custody in the Manatee County Jail for violating probation, was charged with vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and driving with a suspended license with knowledge, the Sarasota Police Department said.

On the afternoon of June 12, a crash between a Toyota sedan and a motorcycle happened in the 1200 block North Beneva Road. The sedan driven by Schopfer hopped the median into oncoming traffic, hitting the motorcycle, killing its rider, a 60-year-old man from Sarasota, police said.

Investigators say Schopfer was driving while inhaling nitrous oxide from a commercial-sized can of whipped cream, to get high.

When the crash happened, Schopfer’s driver’s license was suspended/revoked for DUI with personal injury, with previous suspensions for DUI and failing to pay a traffic fine from 2020. Additionally, Schopfer was on probation for charges of arson.

