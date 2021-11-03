Bicyclist dies in crash on U.S 41 in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Wednesday morning on U.S. 41 after he was hit by an SUV in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Dodge SUV driven by a 54-year-old Bradenton man was southbound in the inside lane of U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of 32nd Avenue West at about 6:30 a.m.

A 63-year-old man, also from Bradenton, was riding a bike in the same lane and direction when the SUV struck the bicycle from behind.

The collision knocked the bicycle over, sending the rider onto the hood and windshield of the SUV, troopers said.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to Manatee County EMS.

The Highway Patrol’s traffic homicide unit is investigating. Criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.