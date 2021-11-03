Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies in crash on U.S 41 in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Wednesday morning on U.S. 41 after he was hit by an SUV in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Dodge SUV driven by a 54-year-old Bradenton man was southbound in the inside lane of U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of 32nd Avenue West at about 6:30 a.m.

A 63-year-old man, also from Bradenton, was riding a bike in the same lane and direction when the SUV struck the bicycle from behind.

The collision knocked the bicycle over, sending the rider onto the hood and windshield of the SUV, troopers said.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to Manatee County EMS.

The Highway Patrol’s traffic homicide unit is investigating. Criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Bradenton, suspects at large
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Commissioners heard from residents who said they believe the four leg traffic circle will be a...
Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite complaints
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

LAST DAY
Day of the Dead
Jordan Schopfer
Bradenton man faces homicide charge in fatal June crash
Unofficial election results in Manatee, Sarasota counties
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - What is Lakewood Ranch??