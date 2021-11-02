Warmer Wednesday then some clouds and rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will feel a little warmer on Wednesday as higher humidity begins to filter back in over the Suncoast. A weak area of low pressure will move across S. Florida into the Gulf. There it will merge with another system coming down from the Texas and then move through Florida late Thursday through Friday evening.

This system will bring clouds and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms beginning mainly Thursday late afternoon. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday as the rain chance goes up to 60%.

For Wednesday we will see another nice day just a bit warmer. Temperatures to start the day will be in the upper 60s and the humidity will also be a little higher making it feel a little bit sticky out there. The high on Wednesday will be around 85 degrees but will feel a few degrees higher during the afternoon. No real threat of any significant rainfall just a very small chance for a few light showers later in the day and mainly south.

Keep umbrellas handy as low develops in Gulf (WWSB)

Thursday we will begin to see an increase in cloudiness as the storm system gathers in the Gulf. Look for partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. There is a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm developing later in the afternoon. The high on Thursday in the low 80s.

Thursday night expect scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm with a 40% chance for overnight storms. The low to start the day on Friday will be in the upper 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms and a high in the upper 70s.

We will continue to see some rain scattered about Friday night through early Saturday morning as the low pressure storm system moves over N. Florida and out to the Atlantic.

Cooler weekend ahead again (wwsb)

Saturday will be breezy with winds out of the NNE at 15-20 mph and it will be cooler. The low on Saturday morning in the low 60s and the high right around 75 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high in the low to mid 70s and north to northeast winds at 10-15 mph making it feel a little chilly at times especially during the morning. You may need a light jacket or sweater as you head out the door Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday stays on the cool side under mostly fair skies with a low in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

For boaters on Wednesday look for winds out of the NE/N at 5-10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. Boating conditions will

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.