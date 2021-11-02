Advertise With Us
Venezia Park improvement project underway

Venezia Park in Venice is undergoing some major improvements.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Work to improve Venice’s Venezia Park has officially begun this week.

The project involves the installation of a new asphalt walking trail, native landscaping, handicapped-accessible curb ramps, as well as new picnic tables and benches.

City staff will be working closely with the contractor, AW Hughey Construction Services, to coordinate the work and to minimize the disruptions to the park.

This project is expected to last about three months and will cost $245,000. While portions of the park will be off limits due to the trail and landscaping work, the playground and other areas away from the trail will remain open and accessible.

