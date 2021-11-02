Venezia Park improvement project underway

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Work to improve Venice’s Venezia Park has officially begun this week.

The project involves the installation of a new asphalt walking trail, native landscaping, handicapped-accessible curb ramps, as well as new picnic tables and benches.

City staff will be working closely with the contractor, AW Hughey Construction Services, to coordinate the work and to minimize the disruptions to the park.

This project is expected to last about three months and will cost $245,000. While portions of the park will be off limits due to the trail and landscaping work, the playground and other areas away from the trail will remain open and accessible.

